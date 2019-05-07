

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that funding cuts by the province will leave the city with a shortfall “well north” of $100 million in its already approved budget for 2019.

Tory made the comment to reporters following a meeting with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, who also serves as the chair of the large urban mayor’s caucus of Ontario.

He said that recent cuts to public health services and child care funding will leave Toronto and other cities in the difficult position of having to significantly increase property taxes or sign of on a “host of cutbacks.”

“The cuts are real and unless the province changes course they will affect real people,” he said. “Not one single PC MPP ran on cutting breakfast programs, making transit commutes worse or childcare unavailable to those who need it the most and I urge those MPP’s to let their government know that these cuts will hurt people.”

Province to cut funding to Tourism Toronto

Tory and Ford have been locked in a war of words ever since the province revealed that it would reduce the portion of funding that it contributes to the budgets of public health agencies, a change that the city has claimed could cost Toronto Public Health $1 billion over the next decade.

The province has also announced cuts to childcare funding that city staff say could put thousands of subsidized spaces at risk and a cancellation of an increase in the municipal portion of gas tax revenue that was previously slated to be used for state-of-good repair work for the TTC.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tourism Toronto also confirmed that it has been informed that their provincial funding will be “fully eliminated.” The agency says that it has been told that it will receive a “small amount of transitional funding this year” before losing all $9.5 million in provincial funding it receives next year. That money is equal to about a quarter of Tourism Toronto’s annual budget.

“Toronto has had great tourism momentum for the past eight years with record numbers of visitors generating record spending that reached $9 billion last year. This cut will have real implications. We have to evaluate which markets we can longer promote Toronto and which major conventions and events we can no longer bring to the city,” Executive Vice President Andrew Weir said in a statement provided to CP24.

City still looking for answers on cuts

Speaking with reporters earlier in the day, Tory said that staff have had some difficulty getting answers from provincial officials on the extent of the cuts but are confident that they will be “well north” of $100 million.

He said that he wants a “reset,” in which the province would sit down with city staff and take a look at the books of Toronto Public Health and other city agencies and departments affected by the cuts but has received no response to that, other than “name calling and rhetoric.”

“The bottom line is this was done wrong, it was the wrong thing to do in the wrong way, and it is going to have bad results for the economy and the sort of social fabric of Ontario cities which I gotta believe is bad for Ontario so I think we should just try to do a reset here and sit down and have an open discussion,” he said.

In a statement issued following Tory’s press conference on Tuesday, Ford said that his government is in fact “protecting what matters most” by “balancing the budget in a responsible and reasonable way.

Ford also slammed city council for doubling their office budgets, a move that was carried out in response to the increased workflow that was created by his decision to slash the number of wards nearly in half.

“If John Tory spent as much time going through the city’s finances as he does worrying about the colour of the Toronto sign, he would be able to find some efficiencies and deliver some value for taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.