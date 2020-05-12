

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford says that the province will officially begin stage one of its three-phase reopening plan later this week.

Ford made the comment during his daily briefing at Queen’s Park, noting that an announcement with more details will be made Thursday.

It comes on the heels of the province permitting hardware stores and garden centre to fully reopen over the weekend. Retail stores were allowed to reopen for curbside pickup only on Monday.

“On Thursday we will share more good news,” Ford said. “More good news about getting people to work, more good news about opening more places and getting paychecks out the door and more good news about slowly getting back to normal.”

Ford did not provide specifics about Thursday’s announcement but he did say that the province “will be reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.”

The province has previously said that the first phase of its reopening plan will begin with the opening of some outdoor spaces as well "select workplaces" that can "immediately meet or modify operations" to adhere to public health directives.

The first phase would also allow for a “greater number of individuals to attend some events, such as funerals.”

Speaking with reporters, Ford said that while the province still has a “long ways to go: in its battle with COVID-19, there are now “many reasons to be hopeful,” including a recent decline in the number of new cases of the virus.

He said that the province now has 80 labour guidelines that businesses will need to follow as they reopen and that “now is the time to prepare.”

“I have confidence in businesses. They are already getting ready to open up and they are very responsible. The vast majority if businesses are doing everything they can to protect their staff and customers,” he said.

The province’s framework for reopening, which was released last month, calls for a two-to-four week period between each phase.

The second stage will look at reopening some service industries as well as additional office and retail workplaces. It would also involve some larger public gatherings.

The province, however, has wanted that “sporting events and concerts will continue to be restricted for the foreseeable future.”