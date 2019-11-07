

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The provincial government says it is launching a review of the Peel District School Board to address concerns about anti-black racism in classrooms.

In a statement released Thursday, Stephen Lecce, the province’s education minister, confirmed that he will appoint a group to conduct an “immediate review” of the Toronto area school board.

“Schools must be safe, inclusive, and welcoming places for students, staff, and the entire community. Allegations related to equity in the Peel District School Board have raised concerns, specifically related to anti-black racism and lack of adherence to governance, leadership, and human resources practices,” Lecce’s written statement read.

“These concerns have been raised by families, students, the Peel District School Board Director of Education, the board of trustees, and members of the broader community. Discrimination and prejudice against students is unacceptable. That is why I am confirming our government will be taking action.”

Lecce said a final report will include recommendations on how to ensure the board promotes “equity” and “increases accountability and transparency” as well as “safeguards the success and wellbeing of students - irrespective of heritage, faith, colour of skin, orientation, or socio-economic status.”

“Our government is committed to creating learning environments where all students feel welcomed, included, and respected,” Lecce’s statement concluded.

Peel District School Board Trustees say they requested intervention from the ministry last month.

"We made a commitment to work on our governance and so we reached out to the Ministry of Education for support. Today, they confirmed that they will provide the Board of Trustees with assistance," a statement on the board's website read.

"We are thankful for the Ministry of Education's support and continue to be committed to working alongside Peel District School Board staff, students, families and community members to ensure student success and wellbeing.