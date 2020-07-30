Movie theatres will now be allowed to host 50 people per screening based on new rules approved by the Ontario government, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Initially, movie theatres were given the green light to reopen as part of Stage 3 but were only permitted to allow a total of 50 people in the building at one time, regardless of how many screens were inside the facility.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is now recommending that theatres be allowed to host up to 50 people per screening with multiple screenings permitted in the same building at one time.

A senior government source confirmed to CTV News Thursday that public health officials in Ontario approved a new plan for movie theatres after Cineplex expressed concerns over the viability of reopening to such a small number of movie-goers.

In a tweet, Lisa MacLeod, the minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, confirmed that she had a "productive call" with the president and CEO of Cineplex, the country's largest cinema chain, earlier today.

The change will likely be welcomed by many other cinemas in the province, including Landmark, which also decided not to reopen under the previous rules.

Movie theatres will be required to ensure appropriate physical distancing during screenings.

Seats, touch surfaces, and washrooms will also need to be cleaned between showings, CTV has confirmed.

Staggered times for showings will also be required to prevent overcrowding.

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello