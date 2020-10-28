The province says it will now be making up to $1 billion in previously announced funding available for infrastructure projects in schools, long-term care homes, and municipalities as part of the COVID-19 Resilience infrastructure stream.

Through the stream, which is largely funded by the federal government, up to $1.05 billion will be provided for various infrastructure projects, including repairs and upgrades to long-term care homes and schools.

“That's over a billion dollars to get shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure that will help communities stop COVID-19 in its tracks and build for the future,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“The construction of these projects will create hundreds of jobs, support local businesses and suppliers and improve quality of life for so many people.”

The province has confirmed that infrastructure projects that are eligible for funding must fall under four categories, including community, recreation, health and education renovations, COVID-19 response infrastructure, active transportation, and disaster mitigation, adaptation, or remediation.

“The project will vary depending on the need,” Ford said.

“’Projects like retrofits, repairs and upgrades for municipal buildings like fire halls and police stations, improving ventilation and HVAC systems in long-term care home homes and schools, making renovations that will improve physical distancing in shelters and recreation centres, or helping communities become more resilient to flooding or other natural hazards.”

Eighty per cent of the funding for the stream will be provided by the federal government and 20 per cent will come from provincial coffers.

According to the province, up to $700 million has been allocated for education-related projects, up to $250 million has been allocated to municipalities to “address critical local infrastructure needs,” and up to $100 million will go toward projects in long-term care homes.

The projects, the province said, must begin by Sept. 30, 2021 and be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.

In a news release issued by the Ontario government on Wednesday, the province said more details about the stream and intake opening dates will be provided in “the days and weeks ahead.”