

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Province is urging Ontario Disability Support Program recipients who usually receive cheques in the mail to call their local office due to disruptions caused by the rolling Canada Post strike that ended this week.

The Ontario government says that due to the rolling postal strike that ended Tuesday, cheques for ODSP and Assistance for Children with Severe Disabilities program recipients were not mailed for the month of November.

Recipients are asked to reach out their local office for information on picking up cheques in person.

Those who regularly receive payments through direct deposit or a reloadable payment card will still receive money on time, but the government warns their paper statements may be late to arrive.