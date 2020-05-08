

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Professional sports may not resume any time soon but the province will permit its teams to reopen their training facilities, provided that their respective leagues have established “health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19.”

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod made the announcement in a statement released on Friday morning, noting that she looks forward to seeing “our athletes return to play in the not-too-distant future.”

“While it is imperative to do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, we need to carefully and cautiously begin to reopen the economy. This is a critical sector for Ontario as sport represents more than $12.6 billion to Ontario's economy and thousands of jobs across the province,” she said “We are pleased to see professional sports teams take a leading role in producing new rigorous protocols to keep their athletes safe, while allowing them to train in a voluntary and individualized manner.”

The province’s announcement comes as the NBA allows its teams to reopen their training facilities after ordering their closure on March 19 but only in markets where governments permit them to do so.

In a statement, the Toronto Raptors said that they plan to open up the OVO Athletic Centre for player workouts on May 11.

The team says that the intent is to allow players “time on court for activities, such as shooting, that generally cannot be done at home.”

They say that locker rooms, weight rooms, medical facilities and other areas of the building will therefore remain closed.

Access will also be limited to one player and one coach at a time, even though NBA guidelines are allowing for up to four players.

As well, all team personnel will have to submit to symptom and temperature checks before entering the building.

“Staff members will wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when on the court,” the release says.

CTV Ottawa is reporting that the province’s order will cover NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and CFL clubs.

It is a province-wide order, though it will be subject to municipal guidelines.

Speaking with CP24 earlier in the day, Mayor John Tory said that he was in support of teams being allowed to reopen their practice facilities so long as proper precautions were taken.

“There has been a lot of work being done on it by all governments because we are all involved for one reason or another,” he said, noting that discussions have been ongoing for weeks. “We have been trying to see, without in any way stretching the public health requirements, whether we can do it for them so our team can remain competitive and that some of these athletes can be getting some conditioning on a regular basis.”

Professional athletes returning to Canada to use team practice facilities will presumably still be subject to a federal quarantine order which will require them to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.