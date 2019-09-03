

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario’s education minister says the province is “working hard” to negotiate with teachers and educational workers who are returning to the classroom this morning without contracts in place.

On Aug. 31, contract extensions expired for members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), and the 55,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce said historically deals are not reached prior to the expiry of contracts.

“We want a deal. And my message to parents is for them to know that we are on their side. From the very first moments of my ministry, I committed myself to landing this deal as quick as humanly possible,” he said during an interview with CP24 on Tuesday.

“We are fighting hard, working hard at the table to land that deal... because our students deserve that. They deserve to be in the class, being educated, and I think our parents deserve that predictability as well.”

Lecce said the negotiations that are underway are operating “in good faith.”

“We are actually able to have some very good discussions at the table and I’m going to respect that process but know that we are working very hard to deliver the deal I think every single party, educators and parents, deserve,” he said.

None of the unions are currently in a legal strike position but in an open letter released in August, CUPE warned that its members are preparing for a potential labour disruption in September.

“Because of the Ford government’s cuts to education, it’s likely that your child’s school has lost education workers,” the letter read.

“Not enough education assistants to support children with special needs. Not enough custodians to keep schools clean and healthy. Not enough maintenance workers to tackle a backlog of repairs. Not enough school secretaries to monitor who’s in the building. Not enough psychologists, child and youth workers, or social workers to nurture vulnerable kids. Not enough music, language or arts instructors to connect students to the world beyond the classroom.”

Speaking to CP24 on Monday, Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said the two sides are “significant far apart” at the negotiating table.

“I think it is important for the public to understand that we want to be there for students and we really see ourselves as the last guard to protecting those services that our students really rely upon,” she said.

“My fear is… folks are going to see a very different school than they are used to.”

The Ford government announced increases to the average size of elementary and secondary classes last spring.

The class size increases and other funding cuts have so far led to the loss of approximately 1,000 teaching and support job losses throughout the public boards of Toronto and the GTA.