

The Canadian Press





Most of the provinces and territories have signed a letter asking the federal government to indefinitely pause its plans to expand eligibility for assisted dying.

A parliamentary committee reported Monday that the health system is not ready for the assisted dying regime to include people whose only condition is a mental illness.

That expansion was set to take effect in March but Federal Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani say they plan to delay.

Health and mental health ministers from all three territories, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and B.C. asked Holland in a letter on Monday to give them more time to collaborate.

Ministers from Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island say they feel more prepared for the changes but signed on to support their colleagues.

The federal Conservatives are calling on the Liberals to cancel plans for the expansion altogether.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.