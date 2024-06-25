A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.

The task force said Tuesday that it made the arrest and recoveries over a seven-month period from September 2023 to March 2024. Official said a total of 749 criminal charges were laid and eight firearms were seized as well.

Intelligence gathered by the task force also led to Project Titanium, an investigation into a criminal network involved in violent auto thefts, home invasions and crime, police said.

More to come…