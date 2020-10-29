The provincial government is expected to release new data about COVID-19 trends as the province continues to battle a second wave of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and/or Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health will be joined by Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the provincial outbreak response and Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown for an announcement at 3 p.m.

At Premier Doug Ford’s daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, he said the government is set to release new data about the curve showing signs of going down despite the province’s seven-day rolling average steadily rising. .

“...I truly believe everyone in Ontario, all 14.5 milion people, are doing a great job and Dr. Brown will be out tomorrow and putting out information that we see the curve going down which is great news and I give all the credit to the people out there in Ontario but we can’t let our guard down,” Ford said during yesterday’s news conference.

The province logged 834 new cases on Wednesday, 827 on Tuesday and 851 on Monday, a drop from the record-high weekend of new infections (978 on Saturday and 1,042 on Sunday).

But the seven-day rolling average continues to creep upwards and now stands at 885 compared to 753 a week ago.

The province’s positivity rate is now at least 2.77 per cent, a drop from 3.46 per cent a day ago.

And hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infection have increased in five of the last seven days.

Ford along with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli are also set to make an announcement from Barrie at 1 p.m today.

CP24.com will carry both announcements live.