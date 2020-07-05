Ontario is reporting a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases today but the positivity rate remains at “all-time lows,” the province’s health minister says.

Provincial health officials confirmed an additional 138 new cases of the virus today, up slightly from the 121 reported one day prior.

There are 183 more cases that are considered to be resolved, meaning there are now 45 fewer active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

“30 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer new cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

“Having processed nearly 24,000 tests yesterday, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows.”

She noted that 27 of the new cases were from the Windsor-Essex region, where targeted testing of migrant farm workers continues.

The latest epidemiological summary indicates that 39 of the new cases were reported in Toronto and 28 were reported in Peel Region.

York Region Public Health confirmed 15 new cases of the virus today.

Two more deaths reported

The province continues to see a decline in hospitalizations.

According to the latest data, there are 139 people infected with COVID-19 that are receiving care in Ontario hospitals, down from the 150 in hospital one day prior.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 39 and there are 23 people currently on ventilators.

Two more deaths have also been reported today and one of the deceased patients was a resident of long-term care.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care today.

The province says of the 368 long-term care outbreaks confirmed since the start of the pandemic, only 49 are considered to still be active.

All but 120 virus-related deaths are in people ages 60 and older and 1,852 involve patients over the age of 80.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province is now 35,794, including 2,689 deaths and 31,266 recoveries.