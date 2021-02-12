

CP24.com





Provincial health officials will update the public on developments in Ontario’s COVID-19 testing strategy as the demands posed by new highly-infectious variants and a full return of classroom activities looms.

The provincial lab network can now reliably process 60,000 to 70,000 test specimens in the course of a weekday, and now has more than five million rapid PCR and antigen test kits at its disposal.

But the emergence of more highly-infectious coronavirus variants B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 in the province has forced officials to invest in new forms of testing to identify those cases in a bid to slow their spread and keep them out of vulnerable settings such as long-term care homes.

The province is now using a modified PCR test to screen every positive case for the presence of a variant, and significantly ramping up its ability to complete whole genomic sequencing on suspect variant cases to definitively determine their exact origin.

Ontario’s testing system will also now need to screen thousands of students each week, as the last three school boards in the province are set to return to in-person learning on Feb. 16.

Dr. Vanessa Allen, head of microbiology at Public Health Ontario and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe will brief reporters on the province’s testing regime at 11 a.m.