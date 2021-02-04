The province will release the results of a study meant to chart the spread of highly-infectious coronavirus variants in Ontario at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

As part of an ongoing effort to track the number of cases of the more highly-transmissible coronavirus variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.353, Public Health Ontario and other allied labs have run every single positive COVID-19 case from Jan. 20 through enhanced analysis including full genomic sequencing.

More than 2,600 cases were analyzed.

As of yesterday, there were 153 confirmed cases of the variants in the province, along with dozens of additional highly probable variant cases tied to outbreaks at long-term care homes in Simcoe County.

The B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in England, is approximately 50 per cent more transmissible than older “wild” variants of coronavirus present in Ontario.

Scientists have said the B.1.353 variant, first discovered in South Africa, is also more infectious than older variants and may also circumvent some of the immunity given by some COVID-19 vaccines.

The head of Ontario COVID-19 Science Table has said the B.1.1.7 variant will become the dominant strain detected among positive cases by March.

If the variants become dominant, existing public health measures will have to be prolonged or even enhanced in order to get spread under control, assuming mass immunity through vaccination is still months away.

That revelation has prompted the provincial and federal governments to introduce a series of new restrictions making air travel abroad more difficult.

Variant cases are detected through a more detailed analysis of the results of standard PCR COVID-19 tests, coupled with more intensive and lengthy full genomic sequencing of the virus’ genetic profile.

Public Health Ontario’s chief microbiologist Dr. Vanessa Allen will announce the results of the study alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe at Queen’s Park at 3 p.m.