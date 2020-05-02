

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





An Ontario union is asking for better protection for front-line health-care workers as a third personal support worker dies of COVID-19 in the province in less than three weeks.

The Services Employees International Union Healthcare (SEIU) identified the woman who died as 59-year-old Sharon Roberts who worked at Downsview Long Term Care in North York for 24 years.

The union said that Roberts had tested positive for the virus on March 27 and died on Friday.

The long-term care home reported Saturday that 56 residents and 46 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The home also reported that three more residents have died at the home, bringing the total number of deaths to 14.

In the statement posted on the long-term care home’s website, there was no mention of the personal support worker’s death.

SEIU Healthcare said it is reaching out to Roberts' next of kin to offer whatever support is needed at this difficult time.

“Our union is mourning the loss of this beautiful soul,” Sharleen Stewart, the union’s president said in a news release Saturday. “We offer our most sincere condolences to her extended family and her union sisters and brothers who remember her fondly.”

The union, which represents more than 60,000 health-care and community service workers across Ontario, called the death “senseless” and said it demonstrates ongoing negligence and failures in the long-term care system.

“What we’re hearing is a cold, scripted, and coordinated response from long-term care operators: that they’re simply following all guidelines set by the Ontario government,” Stewart said in her statement.

“In contrast, we’re hearing a loud chorus of cries from health-care workers asking for masks being withheld due to rationing.”

Stewart the union has been calling for better protection for frontline workers since the start of the pandemic.

“The provincial government and their executive partners running long-term care corporations refuse to listen to the concerns from our heroes on the frontline of this crisis, especially about the lack of PPE,” she said.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams commented on the death Saturday afternoon at a news conference, saying that the case is under investigation with Toronto Public Health.

“We would need to be informed by the full investigation to understand all the factors that might have been involved,” Williams told reporters about the case.

He said Ontario health officials are trying to assess long-term care homes as quickly as possible in terms of testing, access to personal protective equipment and infection, prevention and control practices.

Four health-care workers – three personal support workers and a hospital sanitation worker – in total are now known to have died from COVID-19 in the province since the outbreak began.

More than 2,540 health-care workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report released by the province on Saturday.