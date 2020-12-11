

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The prosecution's final witness in Toronto's van attack trial will continue his testimony today.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian told him he believed he would fail in life so he committed the attack that killed 10 people as a way to make his mark in the world.

He says Minassian was particularly worried he would fail at at the job he had lined up for the end of April.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.