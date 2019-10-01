

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say charges have been laid after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a psychotherapist at the East Metro Youth Service in Scarborough.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was a client of a psychotherapist at the facility, located on Markham Road near Ellesmere Road, between February 2017 and August 2019.

The suspect, police allege, worked at East Metro Youth Service from January 2015 to May 2019 and provided private psychotherapy services at All of You Wellness Centre near Wellesley and Church streets.

Investigators allege that the man communicated with the victim in person and on social media platforms. The teen, police say, was sexually assaulted on “numerous occasions.”

A suspect, identified by investigators as 31-year-old Michael Mazo, of Brampton, was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the case.

He faces one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.