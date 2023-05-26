Peel police are seeking the public’s assistance concerning a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police say a shooting occurred near the intersection of Premium Way and Lynchmere Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. A 41-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Suspect information has not been released.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.