Public computers can now be used again at Toronto libraries months after a cyberattack thwarted the their systems, although printing is still unavailable.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Public Library (TPL) announced it had reinstated its computer workstations at all its branches, with visitors able to reserve time in advance through its online reservation system, by phone or in a branch.

While most public computers are back up and running, Mac computers are not. Children’s computers will be available shortly.

Printing services still remain unavailable, with TPL saying it does not have a set date for when this will return.

Any TPL customer who placed a book on hold will be notified by mid-February, via phone or email, when their item is ready for pickup.

“Finally, one million books and other materials – returns and new items – will be processed and back o library shelves,” the library said in its Feb. 6 service update.

As soon as TPL’s catalogue restores later in February, the library said visitors can place, manage and cancel their holds online.

Toronto Public Library users have not been able to place holds on books, access their accounts, or use computers on site since the cyberattack on Oct. 23. At that time, employees’ personal information, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification, were stolen.

In late January, some sections of TPL’s website restored, including eResources, programs and branch information.

“We continue to recover from a cybersecurity incident that disrupted all library systems and technology. Restoring systems and services across 100 library branches is a complex undertaking, and we’re making progress in our recovery efforts,” the library said in its service update.