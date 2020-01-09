

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it could begin rotating strikes in less than two weeks’ time if the government does not address critical issues in contract talks next week.

In a news release issued Thursday, ETFO announced plans to escalate labour action starting Monday by refusing to supervise extra-curricular activities and participate in field trips.

The union, which represents 83,000 public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across Ontario, added that a “full withdrawal of services” could begin on a rotating basis beginning Jan. 20.

“In six months of contract talks, the Ford government’s education minister has given his negotiators no mandate to discuss anything other than cuts to education including a $150 million cut to public elementary education,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a written statement.

“That’s why there has been negligible progress on substantive issues like supports for Special Education, protecting the Kindergarten model, addressing classroom-based violence and compensation that keeps up with the cost of inflation.”

He added that the government’s approach to contract talks across the education sector has been a “sham,” noting that the government has no desire to discuss anything beyond cuts.

“They have met with ETFO for a very limited time on each of the 22 days of bargaining since August making it obvious that there is no intention or ability for them to address serious issues affecting the education of elementary students and educators,” Hammond continued.

“Elementary educators have a responsibility to stand up to this government. Educators are very aware that what we are fighting for today will have an impact on generations of students to come.”

The union says starting Monday, educators will not arrive more than 30 minutes before the start of the school day and will leave no later than 15 minutes after classes end.

Speaking during a one-on-one interview with CP24 earlier in the day, Premier Doug Ford said he is “proud” of the way that Education Minister Stephen Lecce is handling the negotiations.

“We’re working hard. I’m just so proud of Minister Lecce. He is just an incredible person, a great communicator. He’s doing a great job,” Ford said.

He went on to praise “hard-working teachers” while at the same time blaming union leaders for the ongoing labour action.

“What I’m hearing from them (teachers) is they just wanna stay in the classroom. They want to get this going and keep working and I differentiate between them and the heads of the unions,” Ford said. “For 30 years they want to fight with any government, with any premier, but we’ll get a deal done and it’ll be beneficial to the students who are our priority.”

ETFO's escalation comes amid months of tension between the province and Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

On Wednesday, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) announced plans to launch a work-to-rule campaign and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Union (OSSTF) continues to hold one-day rotating strikes across the province.

Key sticking points referenced by the unions include the government's decision to increase class sizes and its plans to freeze wage increases below the rate of inflation.

Last month, the unions launched separate legal challenges against Bill 124, provincial legislation that caps public sector wage increases at one per cent.