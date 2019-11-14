

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The union representing the province’s public elementary school teachers says members are preparing to begin a work-to-rule campaign later this month.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said it is engaging in a “series of local meetings” starting today to prepare its members for strike action on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“The action targets ministry and school board administrative tasks and does not impact on students,” the news release read.

ETFO President Sam Hammond said they wanted to let parents know “well in advance” about the strike action.

“ETFO members will be withdrawing from Ministry and school board administrative activities, which will give them more time to focus on working with students,” Hammond said.

“Our goal is to turn up the heat on Premier Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce. It’s critical that they finally come to contract talks prepared to address the real issues of concern: more supports for students with special needs, the protection of Ontario’s Kindergarten program and critical issues like addressing violence in schools.”

Last week, ETFO, which represents 83,000 public elementary school teachers, occasional teachers, and education professionals, announced that talks with the province brokered by a conciliator were unsuccessful, putting the union in a legal strike position on Nov. 25.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, whose conciliation efforts also failed, will be in a legal strike position on Nov. 18.

Teachers in the province's English Catholic system also recently voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

“Parents, teachers and education professionals know that the government’s agenda of cuts, not investment, in public education is harmful to our students’ education and future. We’re taking the legal steps available to us to get a better deal that supports our members and students and helps preserve Ontario’s world-class education system,” Hammond said.

“With an overwhelming strike mandate of 98 per cent from voting members announced November 1, ETFO is mobilizing its teacher and education worker members for work-to-rule strike action in 12 days.”

The province has not yet publicly commented on the news but last week, Lecce told Newstalk 1010 that it is regrettable that the unions have taken this course of action.

"I want to make sure that the parties know that in good faith I want to continue to work with them...so we can keep kids in class," he said.