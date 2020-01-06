

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Funeral details have been released for Diane Ford, the stalwart matriarch of the Ford family who passed away over the weekend.

Ford, the mother of Premier Doug Ford and of deceased former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and the grandmother of Councillor Michael Ford, passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer. She was 85 years old.

According to the Etobicoke funeral home handling the funeral, a service will be held at the Toronto Congress Centre at 650 Dixon Road on Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m. The service will be open to the public and will be followed by a private burial.

Visitation will be held at the Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel at 2058 Kipling Avenue on Jan. 9 and 10.

An obituary posted online and sent out to members of the Ontario PC Party called Diane Ford “the rock for her family” as well as “an active member of her community who supported numerous charitable causes.”

Before her late husband entered provincial politics as an MPP in 1995, the two ran Deco Labels and Tags, the family business.

While she never ran for office herself, Diane Ford remained a visible figure next to her children after they entered public office, opening up her home and backyard for fundraisers, rallies and occasional press conferences.

In addition to Premier Ford, Diane Ford is survived by two other children – her daughter Kathy and son, Randy, as well as 10 grandchildren.