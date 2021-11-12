

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in Western Canada after at least 46 people became ill from the bacteria.

The agency says it is still trying to determine the cause of the outbreak in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and one case in Ontario linked to travel from Alberta.

Three people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The agency says in a release that people who became sick reported eating fresh produce before their illness.

Anyone can become sick with salmonella, but young children, the elderly, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk.

The agency says it is working with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada.

Since Wednesday, 18 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in British Columbia and another 18 in Alberta. There were also three cases in Saskatchewan and six in Manitoba.

The agency said Friday that people became sick between late September and mid-October, and are between the ages of nine and 89 years old.

There are no food recall warnings associated with the outbreak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.