

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Public health officials say they are investigating a confirmed case of “travel-related” measles in York Region.

According to York Region Public Health, those who attended the Southlake Regional Health Centre emergency department, the Doctor’s Office Walk-in Clinic in Richmond Hill, or Nando’s Restaurant in Richmond Hill during the following times may have been exposed to the virus:

Southlake Regional Health Centre ER (596 Davis Drive, Town of Newmarket):

Sunday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to Monday, April 15 at 5:45 a.m.

The Doctor’s Office Walk-in Clinic (including waiting area, Rexall Pharmacy, and lab) (9625 Yonge Street, City of Richmond Hill):

Wednesday, April 10 from 1:15 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Friday, April 12 from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nando’s Restaurant (9625 Yonge Street, Unit 5, City of Richmond Hill):

Wednesday, April 10 from 2:35 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

“York Region Public Health and Southlake Regional Health Centre are working together to notify individuals who may have been exposed during the above dates and times,” officials said in a news release issued Thursday.

For those at risk of exposure, symptoms of measles, which include high fever, cough, runny nose, spots in the mouth or throat, and a red rash on the face or body, could appear until May 6.

“Anyone showing symptoms of measles is advised to seek health care as soon as possible and should call the health care provider/facility in advance of visiting to advise the provider/facility of their possible exposure to the measles virus,” Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, said in a written statement.

“It is important to identify measles early to help prevent its spread to other people.”