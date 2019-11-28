

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The union representing Ontario’s 60,000 public high school teachers say they will hold a one-day strike on Dec. 4, saying they remain at odds with the Ford government’s agenda of cutting costs through class size increases and below-inflation wage hikes.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation President Harvey Bischof told reporters Thursday their work-to-rule campaign of not filling out report cards or participating in unpaid meetings did little to sway the government, so they will walk off the job next Wednesday if a deal is not reached.

“What the Crown brought to the table today was absolutely nothing,” he said. “Not even one single proposal to place on the table even after we had begun a very mild withdrawal of services and some political action.”

Earlier this month, the union voted more than 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

He said teachers will walk off the job for the entirety of Dec. 4, all across the province and return to work the following day.

“This is intended to draw further attention to this government’s destructive cuts to the education system.”

Bischof previously said the two sides remain “far apart” on issues such as wages, average class sizes and the proposed mandatory use of online courses, which the Ford government reduced recently to two credits out of the required thirty needed to graduate high school, down from four.

“The Crown continues to insist on raising class sizes by 14 per cent and the minister continues to characterize this as an improvement,” Bischof said.

He said that the law required the union to provide five days’ notice for the job action and they have given six.

“There’s time to reach a deal,” Bischof said. This minister has demonstrated that he reacts only to pressure, we hopes he responds appropriately now and tables measures that are good for the education system.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to respond to the OSSTF vow to strike at a news conference later this afternoon.