

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





High school students in Toronto and other parts of the province will not be in the classroom once again today as secondary school teachers hold another one-day strike.

Exactly one week after Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) members held a single-day strike that closed schools province-wide, similar labour action is being taken today.

The strike will close all high schools in the Toronto District School Board, the Simcoe County District School Board, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, the Grand Erie District School Board, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, the Near North District School Board, the Rainy River District School Board, and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

The TDSB has cited a lack of sufficient supervision as the primary reason for the school closures.

Schools in the regions of York, Peel, Halton, and Durham are open today.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof says talks have stalled between the union and the province due to a lack of movement on three key issues, including the province’s refusal to abandon plans to raise class sizes, and its decision introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

The province claims the dispute between the two sides is primarily related to wages.

The Ontario government has passed a bill to cap wage increases for all public-sector workers at 1 per cent, however high school teachers are asking for a two per cent increase to account for inflation.

Stephen Lecce, the province’s education minister, claims that accepting all of the OSSTF’s terms would cost about approximately $7 billion by 2022 if those terms are then extended to the other unions across the education sector.

“The taxpayer needs to know, and I think families in Ontario, parents in Ontario need to know, that in order for us to get a deal apparently with OSSTF… (it) will cost taxpayers $7 billion dollars,” Lecce said.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, Bichof said the province is “deliberately inflating the numbers.”

“I bargain for OSSTF support staff and teachers,” he said. “Treat each bargaining table as its own entity. We each bargain on behalf of our own members, which is the appropriate way to do things.”

Bischof said the last time the two sides were at the bargaining table was on Dec. 3 and the union has put forward dates through the mediator.

“We haven’t heard back from government that they have accepted any of them,” he said.

Lecce said the province has also submitted dates to the mediator and continues to ask the union to consider private mediation.

“Yesterday we said to OSSTF they have an opportunity to cancel the strike, to stay at the table, and to allow us in good faith to get through the critical impasse that we may have, and they opted to strike even knowing that there is private mediation as an option in the toolkit,” Lecce said.

It should be noted that the OSSTF offered to postpone today’s one-day strike and agree to mediation if the government promised to reverse its plans to increase class sizes and implement mandatory e-learning. The union also asked to be exempt from the province’s one per cent wage cap.

All schools impacted by today's strike will reopen on Thursday.