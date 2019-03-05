

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city is holding a public meeting on the future of Ontario Place tonight as the province continues to seek proposals from developers on what to do with the 155-acre site.

Spadina-Fort York Coun. Joe Cressy, whose downtown ward includes the Ontario Place grounds, told CP24 on Tuesday that the meeting is being held amid fears that the province is intent on pushing through changes to Ontario Place without any input from the city or its residents.

He said that the public meeting, which is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight, will be the first of several gatherings of the city’s subcommittee on Ontario Place.

That committee, he said, will ultimately be responsible for crafting recommendations that will form the basis of a “clear statement” to the province on what sort of redevelopment of Ontario Place the city would be willing to support.

“Ontario Place is 155 acres of amongst the most valuiable real estate in this city and Ontario Place was founded for all Ontarians, as a place for everyone, so we have concerns at the City of Toronto that the province is embarking on changes without any input from both residents of our city and the city itself,” he said. “Is a mega mall coming? Is a casino? Neither of those should be coming but that is why we are providing a place tonight for citizens to weigh in.”

Call for proposals went out in January

In January, the provincial government announced the launch of a request for proposals process for the redevelopment of Ontario Place.

The website for that process lists the areas available for development as the Ontario Place islands, the adjacent mainland, the pods and the iconic Cinesphere, which reopened in 2017 after extensive renovations.

The website says that developers can make proposals for a portion of the site or for the entire site, with one of the only exceptions being a prohibition on residential uses.

The website also says that any submissions that propose the use of Trillum Park “will be required to develop new park land of an equivalent size at the site.” Trillium Park cost $30 million to develop and only opened in 2017.

“What concerns me about the province is that they have put out to the world submit us your proposals without any criteria,” Cressy said. “Do you need to maintain access to the waterfront? The province hasn’t said so. Do you need to ensure public access as Ontario Place is for everyone? The province hasn’t said so. Do you need to preserve some of the heritage of the Cinespehere and the pods? The province hasn’t said so.”