

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The lower level of the St. Lawrence Market may one day look a lot different than it does today.

The city is holding a public consultation meeting tonight as it seeks feedback on the design for the “revitalization and enhancement” of the lower level of the historic building.

According to a news release from the city, a contract has already been awarded to the design firm “DIALOG”, which has expertise in the revamping of public market spaces.

The release says the goal of the revitalization is to “improve the success of the lower level of the south market in a way that complements the upper level.”

The south market dates back to 1845, though the lower level of the building was previously used for food storage and was only opened for retail use in 1978.

About 30 vendors are currently located on the lower level.

“The design will engage both the exterior and interior spaces, upgrade vendor services and operations, and improve storage areas, loading facilities and the circulation of people and goods,” the news release from the city states.

The revitalization of the lower level of the south market building is being carried out separately from the construction of a new north market building.

That project is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by the summer of 2020, according to a staff report.

Tonight’s meeting will take place between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the temporary market building located at 125 The Esplanade.

City staff will be present as will representatives from DIALOG.