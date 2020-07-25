A public memorial is underway this afternoon for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the 29-year-old woman who fell to her death from a Toronto balcony while police were in her apartment two months ago.

More than 100 people gathered outside Korchinski-Paquet’s apartment building at 100 High Park Avenue for the memorial and the first annual Regis Korchinski-Paquet Walk For Justice.

Korchinski-Paquet died on the evening of May 27 after falling from the balcony of her apartment.

Her family previously indicated that she was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time and her mother told reporters that she called police in the hope that officers would diffuse the situation and take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

While few details about the incident have been released by police, Korchinski-Paquet died minutes after officers arrived at her apartment that night.

Korchinski-Paquet’s family has questioned the role police played in her death and the province’s police watchdog is currently investigating.

The results of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe are expected sometime in the next few weeks.

Knia Singh, the lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet’s family, told reporters earlier this month that he has assembled a legal team to conduct a secondary investigation into the 29-year-old woman’s death.

The family has ordered a second autopsy and the SIU indicated that it will not release the results of its investigation until the second post-mortem examination is complete.

Speaking at a news conference earlier this month, Korchinski-Paquet’s father Peter Korchinski described his daughter as a kind and generous person who was the “nucleus” of their family.

“I just want to tell my daughter I love her very much and I will never stop fighting for you until the day I die,” he said tearfully.

“I just hope everyone comes out on July 25 to support us and put an end to this system of racism in Canada and all over the world.”

High Park Avenue is currently closed between Bloor and Dundas streets for the memorial.