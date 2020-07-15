A public memorial will be held later this month for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the 29-year-old woman who fell to her death from a Toronto balcony shortly after police arrived at her home.

The lawyer for Korchinski-Paquet,’s family said the memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on July 25 at the High Park apartment where the young woman died in May. The memorial will be followed by the 1st annual Walk for Justice, the family’s lawyer, Knia Singh, confirmed in a news release sent out on Wednesday.

“This will be a memorial celebrating the life of Regis, with speakers, community organization, and advocates calling for action for police accountability and bringing awareness to the effects of epilepsy post-ictal phenomena, organized in association with Black Lives Matter,” the news release read.

“The family requests that all attendees observe physical distancing measures during the memorial.”

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Korchinski-Paquet's death.

Toronto police were called to Korchinski-Paquet's apartment, located at 100 High Park Avenue, north of Bloor Street, on the evening of May 27.

Her family previously indicated that Korchinski-Paquet, was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time.

Her mother told reporters that she called police in the hope that officers would diffuse the situation and take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

While few details about the incident have been released by police, who are legally bound from speaking about the case due to the SIU investigation, Korchinski-Paquet died minutes after officers arrived at her apartment that night.

In the statement released Wednesday, Singh said all interviews with family members are now complete and the SIU has indicated that they are in the “closing stages” of the investigation.

Singh, who in the principal lawyer at MA’AT Legal Services, also noted that a second autopsy is being conducted out of province and the results will be shared with the SIU.

“The SIU investigation process has raised concerns over the access to information available to counsel and affected families. In order to restore public confidence in Ontario’s watchdog, the Solicitor General must address the various shortcomings in the investigation process which will be identified after the SIU releases its report,” the statement read.

The news release noted that MA’AT Legal Services has assembled a legal team, which includes Howard Morton, the former director of the SIU from 1992 to 1995.

“Morton believes that the circumstances and the evidence obtained from the family members present at the time suggests that there is a foundation for criminal liability,” the statement concluded.

Singh is expected to speak to members of the media at 1 p.m. today.