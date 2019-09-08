

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert after an elderly couple was defrauded by a woman claiming to be a police officer.

Police say that an unknown woman called the couple, who are both from Poland, at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and spoke to them in Polish.

Police say that the woman identified herself as an officer and then asked the couple to leave money and jewelry in a bag outside their home under the guise that it would assist law enforcement in apprehending a group of violent criminals.

The couple complied with the request but soon discovered that the bag they left outside their home in the Roncesvalles Avenue area had been stolen, police say.

No suspect was seen.

“The Toronto Police Service wish to remind the public that police officers would never telephone anyone and direct them to part with their valuables to assist in an investigation or for any other purported reason,” the public safety alert states.

Police are continuing to investigate the alleged theft of the valuables are asking any with information to contact investigators at (416) 808-1104.