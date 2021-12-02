Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards are reporting more than 160 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of infections linked to students and staff continues to rise amid a worsening fourth wave of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education says that there were 164 new school-related cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon, including 148 among students.

The number of active infections associated with the public school system has risen 17 per cent over the last week and now stands at 1,748.

That increase, however, trails the rise in infections in the broader community, where Ontario’s active caseload is now up nearly 25 per cent from this time last week.

According to the latest data there are currently 761 schools with at least one active case of COVID-19, accounting for roughly 15 per cent of Ontario’s public schools.

Currently 10 schools are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks or for operational reasons related to the pandemic, down from a peak of 17 last week.

Despite that lone bit of good news, the data does show that outbreaks are continuing to become increasingly common in the school setting.

There are currently 204 Ontario schools withy active COVID-19 outbreaks, including 26 in Toronto.

The number of outbreaks is unchanged from one day prior but marks a significant acceleration from one month ago when there were only 78 schools with active outbreaks.

It is also getting closer to the all-time peak recorded at the height of the third wave of the pandemic on April 14 when 264 schools were in outbreak protocol at one time.

The rise in cases in schools comes amid a frenzied effort to get children aged five to 11 vaccinated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the holiday break.

So far more than 10 per cent of all newly eligible children in Toronto have received their first dose and in neighbouring Peel Region approximately 9,000 doses have now been administered to kids aged five to 11.

“Even as we await further information around the Omicron variant, vigilance and vaccination remain our best defences against COVID-19,” Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said during a briefing on Thursday morning. “I want to urge my fellow parents of children aged five to 11, please start your child's vaccination journey without delay. I have been so relieved to see some of our young brave faces in our clinics, rolling up their sleeves to get their first dose and start their journey to protection against COVID-19. The sooner we all get our children vaccinated, the better it will be for all of them, and for our community as a whole and your family.”

The number of active infections currently associated with public schools is about 26 per cent higher than it was at this point in 2020. Back then it took until Dec. 16 to reach a similar number of active infections, just days ahead of schools closing down for an extended holiday break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.