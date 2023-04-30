

The Canadian Press





The union representing more than 100,000 striking public servants says it's made some progress on wage demands and job security during weekend negotiations with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says its bargaining teams negotiated late into Saturday evening and continued on Sunday morning, the 12th day of the strike.

The federal government tabled a new contract offer to the union on Friday, describing it in a Saturday statement as its final proposal, and on Sunday a spokesperson for Treasury Board president Mona Fortier confirmed negotiations are ongoing.

More than 100,000 union members walked off the job on April 19 after the union and government failed to reach new contract deals for agreements that expired in 2021.

Wages have been a major sticking point in the negotiations, with the union asking for 13.5 per cent over three years while the last published offer from the feds was nine per cent. The federal Treasury Board said Saturday its latest offer contains what it described as an enhanced wage proposal but offered no details.

It also says its latest offer includes measures to address other union demands, such as policies around remote work, decreasing government use of outside contractors and the implementation of seniority rules in the event of layoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.