

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A puppy that was in the back of a Range Rover stolen from the foot of a condo tower in Richmond Hill on Sunday has been returned to its owner, police say.

York Regional Police say that a woman had stopped her white Range Rover outside a condo building on South Park Road on Sunday afternoon and left it running while she went inside to the front desk.

When she returned outside the vehicle was gone, and with it a five-month-old Pomeranian-Husky mix named Prince that was in the back seat.

The SUV was later found in Toronto’s Rogers and Weston roads area, but the puppy inside was nowhere to be seen.

On Monday evening about 5 p.m., police said Prince’s owners told them the dog had been dropped off outside their home in Richmond Hill by an unknown person.

In a tweet, police heralded the news:

CULPRITS WITH A CONSCIENCE? Prince the pom/husky puppy who was stolen after the theft of a vehicle, was returned to his owners home yesterday in Richmond Hill around 5pm by an unknown person. The investigation is ongoing. Click the link for more info --> https://t.co/xDj1FC7lGw pic.twitter.com/ouVnvNXVnL — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 28, 2020

Investigators are still probing the circumstances of the theft and anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241.