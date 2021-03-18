A high-end Toronto grocery store is implementing mandatory testing for all of its employees after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the store.

Pusateri's Fine Foods says that they became aware of three employees who had tested positive at their Avenue Road location on March 11 and decided to conduct two separate rounds of onside rapid testing for all employees as a “proactive measure to contain and control any further spread.”

They say that an unspecified number of additional employees tested positive for COVID-19 as a result and have been in isolation, along with their “close contact co-workers” since then.

Pusateri’s says that in light of the cases, they have made a decision to continue regular testing of all employees at their Avenue Road location.

“We feel strongly that regular mandatory testing coupled with our extensive mitigation efforts will provide a safe environemnt and peace of mind for our whole community,” the grocery said in a letter to customers.

Pusateri’s says that its Avenue Road location has underwent extensive cleaning and will remain open “with the support of Toronto Public Health and the Ministry of Health.”