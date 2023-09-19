QEW partially closed after vehicle bursts into flames near Hamilton
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2023 1:02PM EDT
The Queen Elizabeth Highway is partially closed after a vehicle burst into flames at the base of the Burlington Skyway in Hamilton, Ont.
The Niagara-bound closures begin at Woodward Avenue. Toronto-bound traffic has also been forced down to one lane at Nikola Tesla Boulevard due to an unrelated call.
Drivers in the area are being asked to use alternative routes.
This is a developing story. More to come…