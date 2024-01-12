The QEW has been shut down in both directions west of St. Catharines following a collision that involved a fuel truck.

Ontario Provincial Police said two vehicles were involved and no serious injuries were reported.

However there are reports that fuel is leaking from the truck. Images from the scene showed firefighters and other emergency workers on-site.

The highway is fully closed between Tufford Access Road and Ontario Street because of the collision, OPP say.

The closures are expected to last for several hours, OPP said.

COLLISION: QEW Fort Erie-bound and Toronto-bound lanes are fully closed between Tufford Access RD to Ontario ST #St_Catharines - Highway is closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/ue7C7JkMGK — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) January 12, 2024

