

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is abandoning his threat to tax the unvaccinated.

Legault told a news conference today he is worried about dividing Quebecers and is backtracking in order to maintain social peace in the province.

The premier announced on Jan. 11 he planned to make the unvaccinated pay a significant financial penalty because they were overrepresented in the health-care system.

About 10 per cent of the province's eligible population are unvaccinated.

Legault is also announcing that gyms and spas will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 14.