

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - A Quebec City woman is fighting for her life in hospital after police say she was allegedly intentionally set on fire Friday night.

Quebec City police are searching for a suspect in what investigators describe as an attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

Etienne Doyon of the Quebec City police says the suspect fled the scene after the incident just before 9 p.m.

He says the young woman suffered major injuries to her face, back and hands and that she is in critical condition.

Doyon also lauded the efforts of passersby who helped extinguish the flames using blankets.

Police say the victim knew her attacker, but wouldn't elaborate on their relationship.