

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - The Quebec government is giving the province's print media a financial boost to help it confront the unprecedented crisis facing the industry from the rise of digital competitors.

Media companies will be able to claim a refundable tax credit equal to 35 per cent of employees' salaries over five years to give them financial leeway while they seek a new business model.

The measure announced Wednesday retroactive to Jan. 1 is valid for newsroom employees earning up to $75,000 a year.

The announcement made by Finance Minister Eric Girard and Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy follows a recent parliamentary commission on the future of media and the forced sale of six newspapers of Groupe Capitales Medias, a cash-strapped French-language newspaper chain that filed for creditor protection in August.

The financial assistance totals nearly $50 million a year by 2023-2024.

For the past decade, the print media has faced a rapid decline in subscriptions and advertising revenues, which migrated to web giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.