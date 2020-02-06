

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been charged after a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday that left five people injured.

It happened at the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Police said the man was driving a white Infiniti Q50 travelling north on Pharmacy Avenue at a high rate of speed.

As he was approaching the intersection, a southbound van made a left turn onto Donside Drive, police said. The man swerved left to avoid the van, lost control, and crossed over into the southbound lanes.

The driver subsequently hit a blue Toyota Yaris, which was then pushed into a red Honda Fit that was behind it.

A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger of the Toyota was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and two other passengers had minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda Fit was not injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Police have charged the driver of the Infiniti Q50, who has been identified as Quebec resident Mohamad Hansh, with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers.