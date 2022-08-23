A 36-year-old man from Quebec is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed a Halton Hills group home employee while attempting to remove a family member from the premises over the weekend.

The incident happened at a group home in the vicinity of Third Line and 32 Side Road at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that the suspect attended the home for the purpose of removing a family member who resided there.

However, it is alleged that he got into an altercation with an employee which led to the stabbing.

Police say that the accused the fled the scene with the family member following the incident but was later involved in a motor vehicle collision in the area of 32 Side Road and Fourth Line.

Police responded to the area and found the accused walking with the family member.

He was then taken into custody and charged with break and enter, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Police say that the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The family member, meanwhile, was unharmed and was returned to the group home.

Police say that they are not identifying the suspect due to “the nature of the investigation and relationships between the involved parties.”

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.