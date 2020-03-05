

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials say the province's second presumptive case of the new coronavirus involves a traveller returning to the province from India.

The province's Health Department announced today the man was initially cared for at the hospital in Mont-Laurier, northwest of Montreal, after exhibiting symptoms.

The department says in a statement that the patient was transferred to the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal Wednesday and is currently hospitalized at the facility, one of four centres in Quebec designated to deal with the virus.

Officials say they are trying to retrace the patient's movements before he went to the hospital.

Tests performed by the province's public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases in Canada -- one in Quebec and all the others in Ontario and British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.