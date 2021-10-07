Quebec police cancel Amber Alert after 2 kids, aged 3 and 1, found safe
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 7, 2021 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 7, 2021 1:39PM EDT
SUTTON, Que. -- Quebec provincial police are cancelling the Amber Alert they issued earlier today.
They say the two young children who had allegedly been abducted have been found safe.
Police said the two kids, aged 3 and 1, were allegedly taken about 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Sutton, Que., about 110 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
