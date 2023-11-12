

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police are continuing their investigation into the death of a three-year-old in Bois-des-Filion, Que. earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says special ground search forces were scanning riverbanks and surrounding areas today for clues that could shed light on the circumstances of the incident.

Local police say they were called to a home in the Montreal suburb at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about a young child suffering from serious injuries.

Despite resuscitation attempts, the child was declared dead at the scene.

Three people were initially arrested and two were released following questioning.

A 19-year-old man who was allegedly present at the scene Monday is facing charges including criminal negligence causing death, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and obstruction of justice.