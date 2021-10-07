

SUTTON, Que. - Quebec provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for two young boys allegedly abducted by their mother.

Police say three-year-old Chase Champigny and one-year-old Mayden Champigny were allegedly taken about 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Sutton, Que., about 110 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

They say the suspect is Maryse Desmarais, 33.

Sgt. Valerie Beauchamp said today they have reason to suspect Desmarais and the two boys may be heading toward eastern Quebec, adding that the alert was issued because police believe the children may be in danger.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a black Chevrolet Traverse with the licence plate E-3-5-S-S-W.

Chase Champigny is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and weighing around 20 kilograms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.