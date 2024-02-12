

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say two people died in a house fire on Sunday in Western Quebec.

Authorities found the two bodies in the rubble of the home in Bowman, Que., a small municipality about 55 kilometres north of Ottawa, in the Outaouais region.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. on Sunday and three people were able to escape the home.

It took local firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Sgt. Marythé Bolduc says autopsies will be performed to identify the two victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.