

The Canadian Press





DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, Que. - Quebec provincial police have once again paused a search for a missing four-year-old girl and plan to continue efforts on Tuesday.

The child has been missing since Friday, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. - about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City - while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

Police have been looking for the girl ever since, only suspending their search on Saturday and Sunday evenings for security reasons.

Spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said the fall of darkness Monday has forced another pause, but police plan to resume the search on Tuesday morning.

With permission from the girl's family, the provincial police force earlier in the day released a photo of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the incident.

The photo shows a rainbow-pattern coat, violet snow pants, pale blue gloves and what appear to be black boots with white soles. The child's face is not visible in the photo and police have not released her name.

Police are asking people who live or travel along the Mistassibi River to contact authorities if they spot the attire.

Monday marked the fourth day of the search for the girl, which has included police ground, helicopter and diving teams.

However, Beaulieu said divers did not join the effort on Monday in part due to hazardous ice conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.