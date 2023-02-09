Quebec Premier François Legault is to visit a Montreal suburb today where a transit driver crashed a bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.

Legault says he will be joined by the leaders of Quebec's opposition parties to offer support to the families and daycare workers affected by Wednesday's tragedy.

Witnesses say the suspect was acting delirious after exiting the bus, tearing off his clothes and screaming as several people restrained him on the ground before police arrived.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, who is 51, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Health officials said Wednesday they did not fear for the lives of the six injured children, who were hospitalized.

The bus crash sparked a wave of support from across the country, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying all Canadians are grieving and promising the government will do "whatever we can" to support the families.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.