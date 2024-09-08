Quebec provincial police investigate homicide in Lower St-Lawrence region
The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch is shown at a news conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Published Sunday, September 8, 2024 5:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2024 5:31PM EDT
Quebec provincial police are investigating a homicide in the Lower St-Lawrence region.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was reported dead on Saturday.
Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Camille Savoie says suspects were arrested by patrol officers and will meet with investigators.
Police were called to a home in Mont-Joli, about 530 kilometres northeast of Montreal, for a reported altercation inside a home.
When they arrived about 11:45 a.m., they found a badly injured victim.
He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital.