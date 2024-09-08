Quebec provincial police are investigating a homicide in the Lower St-Lawrence region.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was reported dead on Saturday.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Camille Savoie says suspects were arrested by patrol officers and will meet with investigators.

Police were called to a home in Mont-Joli, about 530 kilometres northeast of Montreal, for a reported altercation inside a home.

When they arrived about 11:45 a.m., they found a badly injured victim.

He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital.